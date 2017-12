Teen Arrested For Armed Robbery At Fosston High School

Four Victims Claim The 16-Year-Old Pulled A Knife On Them

FOSSTON, Minn. — A 16-year old male is in custody after an armed robbery at Fosston High School

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5 p.m. Saturday after the teen pulled a knife on four victims.

The suspect was arrested at the school.

No one was hurt.

The state patrol is assisting with the investigation.