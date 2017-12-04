The “Cullen Hockey Center” Will Soon Replace the Moorhead Youth Hockey Arena

The city council approved the first two phases of renovation which will cost around $8 million.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Moorhead Youth Hockey Arena is planning to make some changes and re–name the renovated facility the “Cullen Hockey Center.

The city council approved the first two phases of renovation which will cost around $8 million.

The city plans to issue taxpayer–backed bonds in order to pay for phase one of the project, which will include the upgrades.

They are planning to add a third sheet of ice in phase two.

That most likely will be funded by Moorhead Youth Hockey Association donations.

“They’ve had some tremendous contributions to our hockey program and our community over the last 30 years. Both Terry and Matt and Mark and Joe as well with their hockey accomplishments but they’ve been long time supporters of our program in many ways and this project is just another great example of their commitment and passion for moorhead hockey,” said Rob Gramer, the Moorhead Youth Hockey Executive Director.

They are kicking off renovations this April and will be completed by August of 2019.