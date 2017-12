Ask Danny: Painting Vinyl Siding

Is it possible? And if you do, how do you maintain it?

If you have vinyl siding on your house and you’re sick of the color, should you go ahead and paint it? More importantly — if you do paint it, what’s the right way to do it?

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford gives you a step by step look at the process of painting a home with vinyl siding, and what you stand to gain, or lose, if that’s the direction you go.