Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney Announces Retirement

Sheriff Paul Laney of Cass County Sheriff's Office Will Not Seek A 4th Term

CASS COUNTY, ND — Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney has decided to retire from law enforcement and will not seek a 4th term.

Laney says while it is bittersweet to retire, he feels like he has served his community the best he can.

He has served his country as a United States Marine.

Laney worked for years at the Fargo Police Department before being elected sheriff in 2006.

He says he wanted to announce his decision not to seek another term now so it gives people a chance to run for the office.

“I got to live a dream, I’ve got to serve the community where I grew up, and I’m going to look back with complete pride and then I’m just going to retire and go be Paul,” Laney said.

Laney has one year left on his term and plans to retire December 31, 2018.

The newly elected sheriff will take office on January 1, 2019.

Laney says he has no plans after retiring.