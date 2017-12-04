Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney Will Not Seek Reelection

Sheriff Laney has served 3 terms as Cass County Sheriff.

Below is the letter sent to staff from Sheriff Laney:

In the email to his staff, he stated, “My greatest privilege, my entire adult life, has been to wear the uniform of my country as a United States Marine and the uniform of my community, first as a Fargo Police Officer, and then as the Cass County Sheriff. As I approach nearly 3 decades of my career in law enforcement, my family and I feel the time has come for me to hang up my gun belt and conclude my law enforcement career.”

When asked why he has decided to retire after this term, Sheriff Laney stated, “it’s just time; for nearly 30 years I have had the privilege to serve the community I grew up in as a law enforcement officer. I never felt I really had a job because I was living my passion to serve and the last 11 years as Sheriff has been like living a dream. I love this community and I have been blessed to be a servant leader in this community. However, every law enforcement officer at some point has to look in the mirror and ask themselves when is it time to retire. I feel strongly that my time is after this term. I feel that I did what I was elected to do, and what I promised the community I would do as their sheriff. As an elected leader, I believe it’s time for me to step aside and let someone else take the reins of this great office.”

Sheriff Laney has 1 year left on his term and his retirement will be effective December 31, 2018. The newly elected Sheriff will take office on January 1, 2019.