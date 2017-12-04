Family of Savanna Greywind Joining the Search for Missing Fort Berthold Woman

She was last seen on the evening of October 24 leaving a restaurant in New Town

1/3

2/3

3/3

NEW TOWN, ND — Savanna Greywind’s parents joined the search over the weekend for a missing woman from Fort Berthold, North Dakota.

Joe Greywind and Norberta LaFontaine-Greywind say they know how difficult it is for the family of Olivia Lone Bear.

She was last seen on the evening of October 24 leaving a restaurant in New Town.

Ground, air and water searches have been ongoing since the 32-year-old went missing.

Police say no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

The Greywind’s daughter, Savanna, was eight months pregnant when she was kidnapped and killed in Fargo in August.

Two neighbors are charged in the case.