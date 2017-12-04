Fugitive Arrested Near Larimore After FBI Tip Leads to Police Chase

LARIMORE, ND — A tip from the FBI about a wanted federal fugitive set off a chase near Larimore.

Authorities were alerted on Friday that Dakota Charboneau was headed from Grand Forks to Larimore.

He was spotted just north of the city that evening and a high-speed pursuit began.

He was trailed by officers from seven agencies for about an hour before spike strips stopped his vehicle near Hamar, North Dakota in Eddy County.

Charboneau was arrested on a federal warrant for aggravated assault, along with numerous other charges.