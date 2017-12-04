Moorhead Murder Trial Delayed Due to Judge Appointment

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — The murder trial of Justin Critt has been delayed after his attorney was appointed to become a judge by Governor Dayton.

Critt’s trial was supposed to begin this morning in Clay County District Court.

He is charged with the death of Melissa Willcoxon and for setting her house on fire in June 2016.

Police say she died from an assault prior to the fire.

Critt’s attorney, Stephen Ferrazzano, has been appointed to become a judge in Watonwan County District Court.

A new trial date has not been set.