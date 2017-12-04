Mustache Power: NDSU Superstition Leads team to Quarterfinals

NDSU set to face Wofford in FCS playoffs on Saturday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — Second-seeded North Dakota State football downed San Diego on Saturday in the FCS playoffs and will take on Wofford in the quarterfinal round.

Bison players joked after the win that the superstitious mustaches played a role in the victory.

“We played really physical up front. Kind of figured out what they were doing early and I think our playoff mustaches helped a lot,” defensive lineman Nate Tanguay said. “The 2014 team I really remember all had mustaches and we all kind of just said ‘lets do mustaches.’ We’re looking great.”

Even players who normally do not have a mustache got in on the fun.

“I said if Jeff [Illlies] shaves it [his goatee] I’ll do my best effort,” quarterback Easton Stick said. “So I’m trying. Hopefully next week I’ll have something [mustache] better for you.”

Related Post

Reynolds to Play Football for UND
NDSU Football Taking Advantage of No Game in Week ...
NDSU Students Rally Support Against Restrictive Ed...
NDSU’s 800 Cafe Serves Up Fresh Farm Product...

You Might Like

Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney Will Not Seek Reelection

Cass County, ND -- Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney announced he will not see reelection. Sheriff Laney has 1 year left on his term. His retirement will be effective December 31, 2018. Sheriff Laney has served 3 terms as Cass…

Reward: One Stolen Christmas Tree

FARGO (KFGO) - It's been nearly a week since someone stole a prized possession from Paul Vogel. The Fargo resident is hoping someone will come forward with information that solves the theft of a huge Colorado blue spruce from his…