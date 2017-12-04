Mustache Power: NDSU Superstition Leads team to Quarterfinals

NDSU set to face Wofford in FCS playoffs on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — Second-seeded North Dakota State football downed San Diego on Saturday in the FCS playoffs and will take on Wofford in the quarterfinal round.

Bison players joked after the win that the superstitious mustaches played a role in the victory.

“We played really physical up front. Kind of figured out what they were doing early and I think our playoff mustaches helped a lot,” defensive lineman Nate Tanguay said. “The 2014 team I really remember all had mustaches and we all kind of just said ‘lets do mustaches.’ We’re looking great.”

Even players who normally do not have a mustache got in on the fun.

“I said if Jeff [Illlies] shaves it [his goatee] I’ll do my best effort,” quarterback Easton Stick said. “So I’m trying. Hopefully next week I’ll have something [mustache] better for you.”