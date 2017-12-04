NDSU FB Challenging itself to Slow Down Wofford’s Triple-Option Threat

70 percent of Wofford's offense comes on the ground

FARGO, N.D. — When it comes to football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, there are a lot of teams with really good passing quarterbacks.

Now that the Bison are in the playoffs, they’re facing teams that may not air it out as much.

On Saturday,NDSU draws Wofford into the Fargodome.

The Terriers are a triple-option team, with about 70 percent of their total yardage this season coming on the ground.

Compare that to ndsu, a very run-heavy team, which gets about 60 percent of its production from running ball.

The Bison are a disciplined team on defense with a lot of size up front, but Wofford has found success by keeping opponents guessing.

“You know it’s coming, but you don’t know where it’s going,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Option football is all about having great eye control, great discipline, assignment-sound football, being disciplined. They do a great job of not running the same plays, running different versions of plays, doing the same plays with different formations. It’s so difficult to defend just because we don’t practice it every day.”

The Bison face Wofford at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.