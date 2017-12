Randklev’s Between-the-Legs Move Earns HS Play of the Week

Randklev wins the DJ Colter - Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There was little drama when it came to this week’s DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Moorhead’s Carter Randklev performed a nifty between-the-legs move to score a goal that earned him the No. 8 play of Sports Center’s Top 10, and is also good enough for the Play of the Week.