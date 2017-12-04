Reward: One Stolen Christmas Tree

FARGO (KFGO) – It’s been nearly a week since someone stole a prized possession from Paul Vogel.

The Fargo resident is hoping someone will come forward with information that solves the theft of a huge Colorado blue spruce from his family farmstead, several miles north of Hector International Airport.

He’s offering a $300 reward.

Vogel says someone cut it down Wednesday night for a Christmas tree.

The 20 foot high spruce has special meaning as he and his father planted it 30 years ago.

Vogel says there’s nothing that can replace it but solving the theft would give him some peace of mind.

The farm site is unoccupied but has a locked gate and a barbwire fence so whoever did it had to climb the fence to cut down the tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.