In The Spotlight With Bison Illustrated

On hygge, Carson Wentz and robot athletes.
Emily Welker

As the Bison edge closer to another potential FCS championship and Carson Wentz’s name is bandied abroad as a possible MVP, it’s pretty busy around the offices of Bison Illustrated around this time of year.

But editor Joe Kerlin was kind enough to take time out of his busy schedule to stop by the KVRR Morning Show to sit down live in studio with Emily Welker to talk about, among other things, that amazing cover featuring a robotic running back (the Bison’s Bruce Anderson) and the many ways sports and training have gone high-tech in the past year, as well as some of the other Spotlight media publication stories he and his team have been working on.

 

