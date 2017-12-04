The Great North Pole Event Gives Families in the F-M Area an Early Christmas Gift

The First Ever Great North Pole Event Strives To Provide Families Essentials To Get Them Through The Holidays

FARGO, ND — The Great North Pole is making sure children and families in need can experience the joy of Christmas and the holiday season.

For the past couple of months, money and items have been donated for the local non-profit’s first ever event.

Volunteers have packed boxes, which include household items, food, and toys.

The boxes will then go to 1,200 people in the metro.

The families were chosen with the help of the YWCA, Great Plains Food Bank and local schools.

“Put money back in the pockets of Moms and Dads so that way, they can go buy that one great gift for their child over the holidays,” said Nick Killoran, who is the Co-Founder of The Great North Pole.

The boxes will be delivered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The event is still in need of volunteers to deliver gifts.

If you’d like to donate your time click here for more information.