UND Hockey ‘Growing as a Team’ Following WMU Series

UND travels to No. 2 St. Cloud State next.
Jeremy Klein

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — No. 6 North Dakota men’s hockey skated short-handed due to illnesses and injuries Saturday night, and was still able to complete the sweep of No. 10 Western Michigan.

Goaltender Cam Johnson charted 19 saves on the night as he returned in net after missing the last four series’. UND desperately needed this strong weekend after tough results at home the week before against unranked Union.

Head coach Brad Berry said after Saturday night, he feels his team will really grow from this series.

We talk about growing as a team, when you win games you grow as a team,” Berry said. “I think you grow even more when you can see the lineup changes that we’ve had due to illness and injuries. You grow exponentially from that because you find ways to win with guys in different roles, Collin Adams playing center, Josh Kreuger playing wing, you grow as a team. I think the biggest thing is that in order to do well at the end of the year, and we don’t get ahead of ourselves, you gotta put together two games in a row.”

