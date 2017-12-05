Bison Basketball Struggle Early on with Tough Competition

NDSU currently sits at 3-5 on the season.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison men’s basketball team is 3-5 on the season after Monday’s loss to Missouri State. It’s the third loss in a row for the herd, and they haven’t scored more than 60 points in any of the last three contests.

That gives North Dakota State a season series split with the 8-2 Bears. Head coach Dave Richman doesn’t think his team’s record is reflective on how they are playing. He says it’s more to do with their level of competition.

“You realize that your room for error, your margin for error isn’t very big against very talented teams,” Richman said. “That being said, we’re close, and as we start to round into our league and opponents that are similar to us, I think those experiences of understanding your margin for error against good teams isn’t there, then we can take advantage and grow from those things.”

