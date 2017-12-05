Bison Women’s Basketball Falls Short to UT-Rio Grande Valley

Reilly Jacobson scores a career-high 21 points for NDSU in the loss.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team fell to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, 82-79, Tuesday, Dec. 5, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Reilly Jacobson scored a career-high 21 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field to lead the Bison (5-4), while Rylee Nudell tallied 13 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds, and tied her career-high with five assists.

Sarah Jacobson (13 points) and Taylor Thundstedt (11 points) also reached double figures, and Marina Fernandez added seven boards and a team-high six assists.

The game featured 11 lead changes and five ties before UT Rio Grande Valley (9-2) took the lead for good with just 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

NDSU had a chance to send the contest to overtime, but Thunstedt’s three as time expired was off the mark.

North Dakota State shot 45 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range and 71 percent at the free-throw line for the game.

Both teams pulled down 36 rebounds and committed 12 turnovers.

Jameka Dowell netted a game-high 23 points on 5-for-6 shooting, leading the Vaqueros.

UTRGV shot 44 percent from the floor, 36 percent from long range and went 19-of-21 at the foul line for 91 percent.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Grand Forks to take on the University of North Dakota Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m.