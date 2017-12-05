Fargo Man Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash Near the Dike

Police say 40-year-old Homer Winans III was arrested for DUI, possession and two outstanding warrants
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — One person was taken into custody after crashing into several trees near the dike just off 15th Avenue and 4th Street South in Fargo.

Police say 40-year-old Homer Winans III was arrested for DUI, possession and two outstanding warrants.

It was around 2 o’clock when Winans allegedly drove his car off the road, made multiple circles throughout the wooded area and eventually crashed into a tree near the dike.

The car had damage to both sides and the marks left behind showed that it hit multiple trees on its way down the hill.

Related Post

UND Football Looks to Turn Things Around in Big Sk...
Fargo Public Arts Master Plan Will Bring More Art ...
Two Sentenced in 2016 Sex with Minors Sting
Grand Forks Robbery Suspect Caught in Larimore

You Might Like