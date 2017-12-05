Fargo Man Arrested After Suspected DUI Crash Near the Dike

Police say 40-year-old Homer Winans III was arrested for DUI, possession and two outstanding warrants

FARGO, ND — One person was taken into custody after crashing into several trees near the dike just off 15th Avenue and 4th Street South in Fargo.

It was around 2 o’clock when Winans allegedly drove his car off the road, made multiple circles throughout the wooded area and eventually crashed into a tree near the dike.

The car had damage to both sides and the marks left behind showed that it hit multiple trees on its way down the hill.