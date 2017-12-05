Girls Basketball Roundup: Haiby Drops 39, Moorhead Downs Davies

Moorhead improves to 4-1 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nebraska commit Sam Haiby scored 39 points for Moorhead in the Spuds 75-73 win over the Fargo Davies Eagles on Tuesday night.

The Spuds improve to 4-1 on the season and will face White Bear Lake on Saturday. Fargo Davies drops its opener to drop to 0-1 and will take on Devils Lake on Friday.

More area girls basketball scores:

Hawley 60, Oak Grove 35.

West Fargo 76, GF Central 47.

Fergus Falls 71, TRF 44.

GF Red River 70, Wahpeton 41.

EGF 55, Stephen-Argyle 53.

Area boys basketball scores:

Fergus Falls 74, ROCORI 64.

Hawley 66, Breckenridge 63.

Shanley 77, Valley City 59.

Devils Lake 64, Fargo North 60.

Battle Lake 62, Barnesville 54.

GF Red River 53, Wahpeton 47.

Fargo Davies 71, Jamestown 61.

Fargo South 73, Sheyenne 66.

West Fargo 88, GF Central 45.

Park Rapids 48, Detroit Lakes 44.

Perham 79, Little Falls 34.