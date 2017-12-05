Monango, ND Town of the Week 12-5-17

Rob Kupec

Monango with a population of only 35 received over 600 votes to defeat Luverne, ND for Town of the Week.

Related Post

Alexandria, MN Town of the Week 11-7-17
Ashley, ND Town of the Week 9/19/17
Sisseton, SD Town of the Week 9/26/17
Towns of the Week.

You Might Like