Money Talks: Tax Reform Reaction

What a major piece of legislation on the horizon could mean for your investments.

The Republicans in the Senate finally managed to do what the party’s been talking about for so long: pass a whomping-big piece of legislation that will change the financial lives of every single one of us living in the United States. We’re talking about the tax reform bill, of course, and while the House and the Senate versions still have to meet somewhere in the middle before they head to the President for approval, the reaction is already underway on Wall Street.

Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for this week’s Money Talks about what the markets think of the proposed tax reform bill, what it could do to Wall Street in the longer term, and what odds and ends you need to tie up in your own investments before the year runs out.