North Dakota Lawmakers Hire Colorado-Based Firm for Revenue Forecasts

The eight-member panel includes majority and minority leaders

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota leaders are getting a second opinion on revenue forecasts.

The Legislative Revenue Advisory Committee has decided to hire Colorado-based analysts and consultants IHS Inc.

The eight-member panel includes majority and minority leaders.

State budget analysts and Moody’s Analytics have been working together for nearly two decades on the revenue forecasts.

But they’ve missed projections by hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years due to slumping energy and agriculture prices.