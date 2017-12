Senator Klobuchar Urging the NFL to Combat Ticket Fraud

The Super Bowl will be held in Minneapolis on February 4

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Senator Amy Klobuchar is encouraging the NFL to combat ticket fraud in advance of the Super Bowl.

In a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell, Klobuchar encourages the NFL to take steps to address common fraud schemes.

Last December, the Klobuchar-backed bipartisan Better Online Ticket Sales Act of 2016 was signed into law by the President.

It prohibits the use of ticket bots and other online measures that circumvent security protocols that limit or restrict online ticket purchases.

