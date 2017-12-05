Snow and Wind Reports from Monday, December 4th

First Blast of Winter 2017 Hits the Region Hard
FARGO, ND -- The first blizzard of the season has affected everyone from students and local drivers to professional truckers. "It was just crazy the rest of the day," said West Fargo senior,…
Wind Reports:
Tenney MN (DOT) 57 MPH
Wahpeton ND (DOT) 57 MPH
Fergus Falls MN (APT) 56 MPH
Lake Park MN (DOT) 55 MPH
Grand Forks ND (DOT) 55 MPH
Detroit Lakes MN (APT) 54 MPH
Fargo ND (APT) 53 MPH
Donaldson MN (DOT) 51 MPH
Thief R Falls MN (APT) 51 MPH
Cooperstown ND (APT) 51 MPH
Devils Lake ND (DOT) 51 MPH
Wahpeton ND (APT) 51 MPH
E Grand Forks MN (DOT) 50 MPH
Rothsay MN (DOT) 50 MPH
St Vincent MN (DOT) 50 MPH
Buxton ND 4 S (DOT) 50 MPH
Buffalo ND 7 N (DOT) 50 MPH
Frazee MN 2 E 49 MPH
Grand Forks ND (APT) 49 MPH
Gwinner ND (APT) 48 MPH
Elbow Lake MN (APT) 47 MPH
Mahnomen MN (DOT) 47 MPH
Dilworth MN (DOT) 47 MPH
Verndale MN (DOT) 46 MPH
Mahnomen MN (APT) 46 MPH
Hallock MN (APT) 46 MPH
Moorhead MN (APT) 46 MPH
Park Rapids MN (APT) 46 MPH
Flag Island MN 45 MPH
Grafton ND (APT) 45 MPH
Brooks MN (DOT) 45 MPH
Warroad MN (APT) 44 MPH
Baudette MN (APT) 44 MPH
Cavalier ND (APT) 44 MPH
Wadena MN (APT) 44 MPH
Hendrum MN (DOT) 44 MPH
Walhalla ND (APT) 44 MPH
Langdon ND (APT) 44 MPH
Devils Lake ND (APT) 43 MPH
Charlesville MN 3 NNE 43 MPH
Leeds ND (DOT) 43 MPH
Cando ND (APT) 43 MPH
Badger MN (DOT) 43 MPH
Bemidji MN (APT) 43 MPH
Fargo ND (DOT) 42 MPH
Ottertail MN (DOT) 42 MPH
Mentor MN 2 WNW 42 MPH
Moorhead MN (DOT) 42 MPH
Gatzke MN 2 ENE 41 MPH
Fosston MN (APT) 41 MPH
Crookston MN (APT) 41 MPH
Grand Forks ND (AFB) 41 MPH
Emerado ND (DOT) 40 MPH
Staples MN (APT) 39 MPH
Ponsford MN 10 N 39 MPH
Roseau MN (APT) 36 MPH
Fergus Falls MN (PWLC) 35 MPH
Snow Reports:
Roosevelt MN 11.0″
Wannaska MN 10.0″
Skime MN 10.0″
Warroad MN 9.0″
Thief River Falls MN 8.5″
Holt, MN 7.0″
Crookston MN 7.0″
Greenbush MN 6.0″
Argyle MN 6.0″
Hope ND 5.9″
Sharon ND 5.6″
Grand Forks, ND 5.3″
Stephen MN 5.0″
Fisher MN 5.0″
Warren MN 4.5″
Turtle River MN 4.1″
Cooperstown ND 4.0″
Pillsbury ND 4.0″
Grafton ND 3.5″
Lancaster MN 3.2″
Bemidji MN 3.0″
Valley City ND 3.0″
Pembina ND 2.6″
Mentor MN 2.5″
Durbin ND 2.1″
Cavalier ND 2.0″
Alida MN 2.0″
Michigan ND 1.9″
West Fargo ND 1.8″
McLeod ND 1.7″
Fargo ND 1.4″
Lake Park MN 1.3″
Moorhead MN 1.1″
Kindred ND 1.1″
Starkweather ND 1.0″
Lidgerwood ND 1.0″