Snow and Wind Reports from Monday, December 4th

Latest reports from the National Weather Service

Wind Reports:

Tenney MN (DOT) 57 MPH

Wahpeton ND (DOT) 57 MPH

Fergus Falls MN (APT) 56 MPH

Lake Park MN (DOT) 55 MPH

Grand Forks ND (DOT) 55 MPH

Detroit Lakes MN (APT) 54 MPH

Fargo ND (APT) 53 MPH

Donaldson MN (DOT) 51 MPH

Thief R Falls MN (APT) 51 MPH

Cooperstown ND (APT) 51 MPH

Devils Lake ND (DOT) 51 MPH

Wahpeton ND (APT) 51 MPH

E Grand Forks MN (DOT) 50 MPH

Rothsay MN (DOT) 50 MPH

St Vincent MN (DOT) 50 MPH

Buxton ND 4 S (DOT) 50 MPH

Buffalo ND 7 N (DOT) 50 MPH

Frazee MN 2 E 49 MPH

Grand Forks ND (APT) 49 MPH

Gwinner ND (APT) 48 MPH

Elbow Lake MN (APT) 47 MPH

Mahnomen MN (DOT) 47 MPH

Dilworth MN (DOT) 47 MPH

Verndale MN (DOT) 46 MPH

Mahnomen MN (APT) 46 MPH

Hallock MN (APT) 46 MPH

Moorhead MN (APT) 46 MPH

Park Rapids MN (APT) 46 MPH

Flag Island MN 45 MPH

Grafton ND (APT) 45 MPH

Brooks MN (DOT) 45 MPH

Warroad MN (APT) 44 MPH

Baudette MN (APT) 44 MPH

Cavalier ND (APT) 44 MPH

Wadena MN (APT) 44 MPH

Hendrum MN (DOT) 44 MPH

Walhalla ND (APT) 44 MPH

Langdon ND (APT) 44 MPH

Devils Lake ND (APT) 43 MPH

Charlesville MN 3 NNE 43 MPH

Leeds ND (DOT) 43 MPH

Cando ND (APT) 43 MPH

Badger MN (DOT) 43 MPH

Bemidji MN (APT) 43 MPH

Fargo ND (DOT) 42 MPH

Ottertail MN (DOT) 42 MPH

Mentor MN 2 WNW 42 MPH

Moorhead MN (DOT) 42 MPH

Gatzke MN 2 ENE 41 MPH

Fosston MN (APT) 41 MPH

Crookston MN (APT) 41 MPH

Grand Forks ND (AFB) 41 MPH

Emerado ND (DOT) 40 MPH

Staples MN (APT) 39 MPH

Ponsford MN 10 N 39 MPH

Roseau MN (APT) 36 MPH

Fergus Falls MN (PWLC) 35 MPH

Snow Reports:

Roosevelt MN 11.0″

Wannaska MN 10.0″

Skime MN 10.0″

Warroad MN 9.0″

Thief River Falls MN 8.5″

Holt, MN 7.0″

Crookston MN 7.0″

Greenbush MN 6.0″

Argyle MN 6.0″

Hope ND 5.9″

Sharon ND 5.6″

Grand Forks, ND 5.3″

Stephen MN 5.0″

Fisher MN 5.0″

Warren MN 4.5″

Turtle River MN 4.1″

Cooperstown ND 4.0″

Pillsbury ND 4.0″

Grafton ND 3.5″

Lancaster MN 3.2″

Bemidji MN 3.0″

Valley City ND 3.0″

Pembina ND 2.6″

Mentor MN 2.5″

Durbin ND 2.1″

Cavalier ND 2.0″

Alida MN 2.0″

Michigan ND 1.9″

West Fargo ND 1.8″

McLeod ND 1.7″

Fargo ND 1.4″

Lake Park MN 1.3″

Moorhead MN 1.1″

Kindred ND 1.1″

Starkweather ND 1.0″

Lidgerwood ND 1.0″