Snowstorm Crash Kills Minnesota Woman

MINNESOTA — The first big snowstorm of the season caused hundreds of crashes, including one that killed an elderly woman in Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to more than 400 crashes statewide, including one on Highway 12 near Benson that killed an 87-year-old woman.

North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to 35 crashes along I-94 and I-29 in Barnes, Stutsman and Cass counties on Monday.

The majority of the crashes in Barnes and Stutsman involved commercial motor vehicles.

Many roads and highways are still ice covered and have blowing snow.