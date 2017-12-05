Thinking Green: Real Or Not Real?

Companies are trying to separate you from your green in the name of green.
Emily Welker

We all want to live a greener lifestyle, but the companies who promise their products are made with green technologies or with a green mission sometimes don’t deliver. Seems these days, some corporations are more interested in separating you from the green in your wallet than uniting you with a truly green product.

Fortunately, there are some ways you can tell what’s really green and what isn’t on the market these days. Thinking Green’s Danny Lipford shows us how.

You Might Like

First Blast of Winter 2017 Hits the Region Hard

FARGO, ND -- The first blizzard of the season has affected everyone from students and local drivers to professional truckers. "It was just crazy the rest of the day," said West Fargo senior,…