UND WBB Drops Road Matchup at No. 8 Baylor

The Lady Bears shut down the Fighting Hawks 105-43

WACO, Texas — The University of North Dakota was outmatched by the No. 8 team in the country on Tuesday, 105-43.

The Fighting Hawks (4-3) shot 26.8 percent in the contest and were outrebounded 57-32.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the defending Big Sky Conference champions. They will be back home on Saturday to face North Dakota State.