West Fargo Police Lieutenant, Former Chief Candidate Resigns

It has been a rocky year for the force

WEST FARGO, ND — A candidate for the top job at the West Fargo Police Department has decided to resign three months after he didn’t get the job.

Lieutenant Duane Sall turned in his resignation early last month after 25 years with the department.

In his resignation letter, Sall said it was in the best interest of his family, himself and the department.

In January, then Police Chief Mike Reitan was placed on administrative leave after being accused of creating a hostile and toxic work environment.

He was fired in February and the city hired a new chief, Heith Janke, in June.

Sall applied for the job but was not among the three finalists.