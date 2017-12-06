Supporters of Greywind Family Gather at Hearing for Suspect in Case

Hoehn's attorney asked the judge to set a trial date at the beginning of March, although no specific date has been set

FARGO, ND — William Hoehn, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 22–year–old Savanna Greywind, appeared in court today.

It was a quick appearance in court, but that didn’t stop supporters from filling the court room and rallying outside the courthouse.

“We both were involved in the early days of the search here in Fargo and being here today is just to again, show support to the family and to let them know that they’re not alone,” Ruth Buffalo said.

Hoehn is one of the suspects in the Savanna Greywind case.

He is accused of her kidnapping and murder.

She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

“We want to send a message to the public that we need justice for savanna,” Buffalo said.

Supporters want the community to know they won’t stand for this any longer.

“We won’t idol no more and we will stand for our women,” Amanda Vivier said. “We need us to be identified as every other race.”

Supporters say every minute of standing in the cold is worth it to get justice for Savanna Greywind’s murder.

“We’re resilient people and justice will start being serviced for our women,” Vivier said.

“We’re going to stand here and support them and demand justice for Savanna,” Buffalo said. “But again, we have to remember the family and the pain that they are enduring at this time.”

Brooke Crews, the other person charged in the case, is expected to change her plea to the same charges on Monday.