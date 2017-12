App of the Week: Gift It

If your list is long and your budget has shortcomings.

It’s time for all you would be Santas to be making that list and checking it twice, making sure everyone of your good little boys and girls is getting just what they want this holiday season.

Problem is, that gift-giving list can sure add up cost-wise. If your list is longer than your budget can stretch to accommodate, there’s a good way to keep control of both, with Francie Black in the App of the Week.