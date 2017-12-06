City of Fargo Phone lines down, 911 still working

Fargo, ND — In a release from the City of Fargo, they are having issues with their phone lines but want to assure the public that 911 through Red River Dispatch is still up and working.
Here’s the release:
As part of a large outage affecting its telephone service provider, City of Fargo departments are currently unable to place or receive telephone calls. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the City at http://www.FargoND.gov/email until the outage is resolved.
The 9-1-1 line within the Red River Dispatch Center is not impacted by this issue and is in full operation. Residents in Cass County or Clay County who are requesting a response from police, fire or EMS are encouraged to contact 9-1-1 until this outage is resolved, as the non-emergency lines have been impacted by the issue.
