Driver With Kids In Car Arrested for DUI after High Speed Chase

Barnesville, MN (KFGO) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase with his children in the vehicle last night in Wilkin County.

The sheriff’s office says around 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle swerving on I-94 before exiting at Rothsay and heading north on Wilkin County Road 52.

Deputies located the vehicle south of Barnseville and attempted to pull it over but the vehicle fled west on a minimum maintenance road. Speeds reached 50 mph as the road turned to a dirt trail. The vehicle then reached Highway 9 and went north towards Barnesville, hitting speeds over 100 mph.

A Barnesville officer deployed spike strips and the vehicle was finally stopped. A Wilkin County deputy and a Barnseville officer took the driver into custody. The sheriff’s office says as authorities cleared the vehicle, two children, ages 5 and 8, were located in the back seat.

Their father and driver, 27-year-old Andrew Davidson, is facing multiple charges including fleeing, DWI, child endangerment, reckless driving, open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Barnesville Police, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.