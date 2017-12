Google Threatens to Block YouTube App from Amazon’s Fire Stick

The two companies have been at each other's throats over streaming and product services

NATIONAL — The feud between Google and Amazon is heating up.

Google is announcing they are pulling YouTube from some Amazon devices after Amazon is refusing to sell many Google products on its website.

But the wrath of Google is far from gone.

Company officials say beginning January 1, Google will block YouTube from Amazon’s Fire TV device.