Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation President to Retire

Jim Gartin joined the Economic Development Corporation in February 2012

Fargo, ND — Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation President Jim Gartin announced he will retire on March 15, 2018.

Gartin has been with the EDC since February 2012.

In a statement released by the GFMEDC, Gartin said, “I believe the GFMEDC is in a stronger position than it was 6 years ago. I am especially proud of our accomplishments in Business, Workforce and Entrepreneurial Development supporting our mission.”

The GFMEDC executive committee will launch a search for a new president.