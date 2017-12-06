Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation President to Retire

Fargo, ND — Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation President Jim Gartin announced he will retire on March 15, 2018.
Gartin has been with the EDC since February 2012.
In a statement released by the GFMEDC, Gartin said, “I believe the GFMEDC is in a stronger position than it was 6 years ago. I am especially proud of our accomplishments in Business, Workforce and Entrepreneurial Development supporting our mission.”
The GFMEDC executive committee will launch a search for a new president.
