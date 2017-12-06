Greywind Suspect Appears in Court

William Hoehn appeared Monday in Cass County Court in Fargo.

FARGO, ND — William Hoehn, the man accused in the kidnapping and murder of Savanna Greywind made an appearance in Cass County Court.

Hoehn, who is pleading not guilty in the case, appeared alongside his attorney.

They are asking for a trial for the beginning of March, but an exact date has not been set.

Community members, who support Greywind and her family, stood outside the courthouse holding signs and talking to people about their desire for justice.

They also want the family to know they are there to lend a helping hand.

“We both were involved in the early days of the search here in Fargo and being here today is just to again show support to the family and to let them know that they’re not alone,” Ruth Buffalo said.

“We will not be idol no more and we will stand for our women and we need us to be identified as every other race,” Amanda Vivier said.

These supporters say that regardless of the weather and time of hearing, they will continually show their support until justice is served.

