Legacy Elementary School Celebrates Blue Ribbon Award Achievement

only two other elementary schools in North Dakota received the award

WEST FARGO, ND — The doors at Legacy Elementary in West Fargo have only been open for two years but it’s already earned its first National Blue Ribbon award.

Only 342 schools across the United States received the award this year.

Legacy’s principal hosted a special version of his weekly video chat to congratulate students and staff on a job well done.

Superintendent Flowers was also there to tell the school how proud he is of their achievement.

“I think the student learning here is an outstanding student achievement. I think it’s just a great school community, it’s a brand new school,” Flowers said. “It’s only been open a couple of years but they’ve done a marvelous job here, the principal, the staff and the parents and students in making a great school community.”

Longfellow Elementary and Kindred Elementary also received the Blue Ribbon Award this year.