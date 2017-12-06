LIVE: Be a Santa for a Senior

Hundres of Seniors to get Holiday Gifts through Program this Year

You can help make the holiday season for a senior citizen in our region who might not otherwise get any gifts this holiday season.

Sheena Sando, the general manager of Home Instead Senior Care joined the morning show to talk about the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

Home Instead and Valley Senior Services are uniting to help more than 250 seniors get holiday gifts this season.

Seniors who don’t have family in the area can often feel lonely, especially during the holidays.

Trees are set up at four local locations. You can pick an ornament on the tree with a requested gift for a senior. Simply purchase the gift and return it to the location. Volunteers will wrap and deliver the gifts.

You can find trees at the following locations. Please have your gift purchased by the end of the day on December 8th.