ND Game and Fish Dept. Closes Otter Trapping Season

The limit of 15 otters has been reached
TJ Nelson

 

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has closed the state’s inaugural otter trapping season.

The limit of 15 otters has been reached.

Enough otters had moved into eastern North Dakota from Minnesota to warrant a trapping season.

Gov. Burgum signed off on the idea last summer.

The season opened November 27 and was closed a week later.

Experts say the otter population is thriving thanks to improvements in water quality, reintroduction programs in many states and regulated harvests.

