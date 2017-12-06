NDSU FB Hoping to Control Clock against Wofford

The Bison host the Terriers on Saturday morning

FARGO, N.D. — Both North Dakota State’s and Wofford’s football teams love to control the time of possession.

Each team is in the top 10 nationally in rushing offense, which contributes strongly to that.

Because offenses can tend to be a little slower-moving when teams focus on the run, Bison head coach Chris Klieman says a fast start to the game will be crucial this weekend.

“It’s hard to play catch-up when you’re a run-first mentality team,” Klieman said. “So, for us to get off to a fast start is important, and for us to get a lead is important. But, in the same respect if we don’t, that’s the hand we’re dealt and we just have to fight through the adversity.”

The 2-seed Bison and 7-seed Terriers kick off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.