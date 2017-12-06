NDSU School of Nursing Hosts Opioid Crisis Awareness Panel

NDSU School of Nursing Students Learn More About the Opioid Crisis in the Metro Through Experts

FARGO, ND — NDSU nursing students learned more about the opioid crisis happening in our area.

The first annual Opioid Crisis Awareness panel brought in multiple experts on the disease to talk with students about the crisis.

The panel is now part of the undergrads curriculum.

It was put in place to make students more aware of the crisis that they will face once they enter the workplace as well as erase any stigma that may be associated with addiction.

“Addiction is also a disease. We need to bring insight and awareness to new nurses that are going to be heading out in the field to be able to take care of patients to recognize this and work with patients to get through all of their diseases,” said Alexis Hanson, who is an assistant professor of practice at the NDSU School of Nursing.

Leaders with the school of nursing would like to make the opioid program available across the entire campus.