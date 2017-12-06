Need a Gift for Your Millennial? Think Student Loan Payment

NATIONAL — Are you wondering what to get the millennial in your life for Christmas?

Consider picking up the tab of one of their student loan payments.

A new survey by the Student Loan Report states nearly 70 percent of borrowers want a loan payment this holiday season instead of that high-tech gadget or gift card.

In another survey, borrowers were asked what they would do if they got money as a gift and nearly 60 percent said they would put it towards paying their student loans.

The average monthly payment comes out to be about $350.

More than 44 million students have about $1.4 trillion in debt.

