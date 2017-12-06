Rink Report: Cam Johnson Brings Confidence Headed into Series Against St. Cloud

St. Cloud leads the nation in scoring offense (4.54 goals per game)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. —North Dakota is heading to St. Cloud for the final regular season game of the first-half.

The Huskies sit atop the NCHC standings with 18 points. They also lead the nation in scoring offense and scoring margin per game, so the Fighting Hawks says they’re definitely pleased to have UND goalie Cam Johnson back in the net again this week.

“Huge weekend ahead of us, so it’s awesome to have him back,” UND forward Joel Janatuinen said. “He’s a great goalie and he’s a great friend of mine too, so it’s awesome. He’s a rock back there. Even though we’d have a little lapse in our game, a little five minute period that we’re not playing that well we know we have him there to have our back, so it’s huge for our confidence for sure.”

The Hawks say Johnson didn’t miss a beat last weekend after missing eight straight games due to an injury.

“His first weekend coming back after being off a month he was sharp, he had to be sharp and he was,” said head coach Brad Berry. “I think it gave our guys a little bit of a bump too knowing that your senior goaltender that won us a championship a couple years ago was back in the net again.”

“Cam was definitely a brick wall back there for us this weekend,” forward Austin Poganski added. “He made some big saves that created a lot of momentum for our team. I think just with Cam being there for three years I think everyone knows he has a little more experience.”

The Huskies have only two losses on the season and haven’t lost a game since November 11th. The Hawks will look to change that this weekend. Puck drop on Friday between the two top-five teams is at 7:37 p.m. in St. Cloud.