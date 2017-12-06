Senator Franken to Make Statement After Members of His Party Pull Support

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A tweet on Senator Franken’s account says he is with his family and plans to make an announcement in D.C. Thursday and quote: “Any reports of a final decision are inaccurate.”

A high-ranking Democrat says he expects Franken to resign in the wake of another sexual harassment allegation.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp issued a statement on Twitter writing “we must commit to zero tolerance- where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means Senator Franken should step down.”

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is also calling on Franken to resign.

Franken’s fellow senator in Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, didn’t call for his resignation but on Twitter said “I am confident he will make the right decision.”

Almost every other female Democratic senator is now calling on Franken to resign.

ACCUSER NUMBER SEVEN COMES FORWARD: A REPORT BY FOX NEWS’ GARRETT TENNY

A seventh woman coming forward on Wednesday to accuse Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct.

The former Congressional aide says the Minnesota Democrat tried to forcibly kiss her back in 2006.

Hours after that allegation surfaced, a number of Democratic senators, including at least eight women, called for Franken’s resignation.

It’s a signal he’s losing support in his own party.

“We need to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘none of this is okay, none of it is acceptable’ and we as elected leaders should absolutely be held to a higher standard,” said Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The push to remove Franken comes a day after embattled Congressman John Conyers announced his retirement.

He’s also accused of sexual assault by several former staffers, including at least one who received a settlement payment from a secret Congressional slush fund.

Lawmakers are currently trying to shut that fund down, while also making it easier for victims of sexual misconduct to seek justice.

“A hostile work environment’s only gonna change when you bring about change,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “So this is a small step in a long journey.”

Controversial Alabama Senate candidate, Roy Moore, shows no signs of slowing down, less than a week before the election.

He’s still denying charges of sexual misconduct and assault from multiple women, but his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, says Moore isn’t fit to represent the state.

“We have the ability to put our best foot forward and attract those people to come to Alabama, and I don’t think Roy Moore has that,” Jones said.

On Wednesday, Time Magazine named the “Silence Breakers” Person of the Year, recognizing the women who spoke out and started the movement to expose sexual misconduct.

