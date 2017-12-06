Trial In Greywind Murder Set For March

William Hoehn appeared Monday in Cass County Court in Fargo.
Joe Radske
William Hoehn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby.

William Hoehn appeared Monday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.

A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She and Hoehn pleaded not guilty earlier.

Greywind’s family attended Monday’s hearing for Hoehn and glared at him after he entered the courtroom. Hoehn looked in their direction but showed no emotion.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared Aug. 19. The baby was found alive in a neighboring apartment where Crews and Hoehn lived.

