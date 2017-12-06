West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Resigning After 45 Years in Education

Dr. David Flowers' last day will be June 30

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo Public Schools Superintendent David Flowers has announced he will retire June 30 because it’s just time.

Flowers has worked in education for 45 years, serving as West Fargo Superintendent since 2010.

He previously served in the same role in the Fargo School District.

Originally from Topeka, Kansas, Flowers and his wife will stay in Fargo because their kids and grandkids are here.

He was a little emotional making the announcement but says he is looking forward to a couple of things during retirement.

“Not having to call off school when there’s bad weather would be one,” Flowers said. “I look forward to spending more time with my wife and our grandchildren and family, perhaps traveling some and I hope to maybe explore some other opportunities.”

Flowers says he may try to teach on the side but doesn’t have any definitive plans.

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent, Jeff Schatz, also announced his retirement last week and Moorhead Public Schools Superintendent, Lynne Kovash, retired at the end of November.