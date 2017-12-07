Chipotle to Offer Free Queso for Your Best “Cheesy” Holiday Sweater

Erin Wencl,

 

NATIONAL — Fresh Tex-Mex chain restaurant Chiptole is giving queso lovers an offer that could be hard to refuse.

On December 12, Chipotle is offering customers queso for free…as long as you order an entrée while wearing a “cheesy” holiday sweater.

Company officials say their first crack at selling queso was not a hit for customers.

Store feedback state people complained it tasted like “crayons” or was a “crime against cheese.”

But Chipotle says they have fixed their recipe and are asking diners for a second chance.

