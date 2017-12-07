Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Dissolving Candy Canes

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff dissolved a candy cane in this week’s science experiment.

What you need for this experiment:

Candy Canes

Cup of Hot Water

White Vinegar

Measuring Cup

How to do the experiment: Fill the cup of hot water halfway and then add a half cup of vinegar to the glass.

Put a candy cane into the water and vinegar combination and watch the magic happen. The liquid bubbles and fizzes while the candy cane cracks and dissolves, changing the color of the liquid to a faint red. It’s caused by a reaction of the vinegar and the candy creating a gas that will make your kitchen smell like peppermint as it takes an hour for the candy to fully dissolve.