Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Dissolving Candy Canes

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments
Scott Sincoff,

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff dissolved a candy cane in this week’s science experiment.

What you need for this experiment:

  • Candy Canes
  • Cup of Hot Water
  • White Vinegar
  • Measuring Cup

How to do the experiment: Fill the cup of hot water halfway and then add a half cup of vinegar to the glass.

Put a candy cane into the water and vinegar combination and watch the magic happen. The liquid bubbles and fizzes while the candy cane cracks and dissolves, changing the color of the liquid to a faint red. It’s caused by a reaction of the vinegar and the candy creating a gas that will make your kitchen smell like peppermint as it takes an hour for the candy to fully dissolve.

Related Post

Local Churches Celebrate Easter at the Red River Z...
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...
West Fargo Driver Arrested for Gas Drive-Off, High...
Experiments with KVRR Meteorologist Scott Sincoff:...

You Might Like

Death Investigation in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, MN - Fergus Falls Police and the BCA are investigating the deaths of two people. Officers responded to a report of a person down shortly after 10 p.m. Wed. Police have not said where the bodies were found, but…

Breaking News: U.S. Senator Al Franken Resigns

Washington, D.C. -- Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is resigning amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Franken made the announcement in a speech Thursday on the Senate floor. The two-term lawmaker has repeatedly apologized as…