Fergus Falls Attorney Couple Dies in Apparent Murder-Suicide

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Fergus Falls Police have released the names of the two people found dead of an apparent murder suicide Wednesday night.

They are 41-year-old Ryan Cheshire and his ex-wife, 41-year-old Sarah Cheshire.

Fergus Falls Police say their initial investigation states Ryan first shot Sarah before turning the gun on himself.

Ryan was the assistant district attorney for Otter Tail County.

Sarah was a partner at Karkela, Hunt & Cheshire in Fergus Falls.

One witness tells us he was sitting in his car last night when he saw someone struggling over a first floor railing at 1447 Patterson Loop in Fergus Falls.

Daniel Budd says he heard the man say “call 911” as if he was in shock.

Budd says he then heard a female in panic calling dispatch.

He says moments later, police swarmed the apartment outside the male and female’s front door.

“I was wondering why there are ambulances there and why there were so many cops,” Budd said. “I thought it was maybe like a burglary or a murder. Life is very random, I guess you could say. It’s sporadic, you just never know what’s going to get thrown at you.”

A GoFundMe Page has been started for the Cheshire children.

It has already raised almost $1,000.

Police are not looking for any suspects, and are receiving help with the investigation from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

