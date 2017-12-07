Fergus Falls Police Release Names Involved in Murder-Suicide

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Fergus Falls Police Department has released the names of the two people involved in what they are calling a murder-suicide at an apartment building Wednesday night.

They say 41-year-old Ryan Cheshire shot and killed his ex-wife, 41-year-old Sarah Cheshire, before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened at at 1447 Patterson Loop.

Police say they responded to a call for help from a friend of Sarah Cheshire’s of a person not breathing.

When they arrived on scene, they found both people dead.

Police say the two were recently divorced and have three children.

