Get Your RedHawks Fan Some Swag this Christmas

The Cold Doesn't Stop RedHawk Fans From Supporting Their Team
Jackie Kelly,

FARGO, ND — It may be too cold to go out and enjoy a baseball game, but that didn’t stop many RedHawks fans from supporting their team.

The RedHawks team store had a one day only Christmas sale, with everything in the store 30% off.

Fans were also able to buy home opener tickets as well as be treated to a free classic baseball lunch of hotdogs, chips, and Coke products.

The group sales coordinator for the RedHawks says nothing beats the going to a game at Newman Outdoor Field.

“It’s just a great stadium to come to,” said Group Sales Coordinator Cole Milberger. “A really fun atmosphere, people really enjoy it. There’s not a bad seat in the house either when you come to a game, people really love it.”

Fans were also able to register to win multiple prizes, which included a RedHawks Suite Night and a $50 Holiday Inn Gift Card.

